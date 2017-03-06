Dance company Rambert to pay staff voluntary Living Wage

Britain's oldest professional dance company has joined the growing number of employers paying the voluntary Living Wage.

Rambert has committed to paying staff and contractors a minimum hourly rate of £9.75 in London, well above the National Living Wage figure of £7.20 for adults.

The Living Wage Foundation, which sets the voluntary figure, said 3,000 employers have now committed to paying the higher rate.

Tigho Ayovuare, general manager of Rambert, said: "Our pursuit of the highest possible standards needs to include a commitment to fair pay. Becoming a Living Wage employer ensures that everyone who contributes to our work will, like our dancers and musicians, be paid at a level that enables them to live in the city where we're based."

Living Wage Foundation director Katherine Chapman said: "Reaching 3,000 employers is a historic milestone for the Living Wage campaign - a third of the FTSE 100, household names like Ikea, Aviva and Google as well as thousands of small employers are now signed up to show their commitment to a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.

"But with 22% of workers still earning less than the real Living Wage and the cost of living set to rise, we encourage employers who can afford it to join the growing network of leading Living Wage employers."