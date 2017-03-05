Budget 'a key test' of promises made by PM to working people, TUC says

The promises Theresa May made to working people when she became Prime Minister must be delivered on in next week's Budget, the TUC has said.

The organisation wants the Government to make good on pledges to raise living standards, ensure the economy is fit for Brexit, and protect public services.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The Prime Minister said she would put the power of government in the service of working people. Wednesday's budget is a key test of this promise. The Chancellor needs to announce a proper plan to raise wages and living standards.

"Teachers, nurses and other public sector workers haven't seen a real pay rise in nearly a decade. It's time to end the unfair pay restrictions on them.

"The UK must be 'match fit' for Brexit. But this won't happen without serious investment in skills, infrastructure and public services. This must happen across the UK, not just London and the South East.

"With a truly ambitious industrial strategy, we can create well-paid, decent jobs in the areas that need them most."

The TUC wants workers to be given greater bargaining power via pay councils and a right for unions to enter work places.

The body also wants to see bigger investment in infrastructure and more funding for health and social care.