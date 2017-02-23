People urged not to put themselves at risk checking for storm damage

People whose homes and business premises have been battered by Storm Doris are being reminded not to put themselves at risk when checking for damage to their property.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued advice for people who have suffered damage to their property as a result of the weather.

It said those affected should contact their insurer as soon as possible, try to keep any receipts that could form part of a claim and not rush to throw damaged items away.

Laura Hughes, the ABI's policy adviser, general insurance, said: "Home, business and comprehensive motor policies will cover storm damage.

"Business policies may also cover the cost of hiring alternative temporary trading premises."

Here is some general advice from the ABI:

:: Do not put yourself at risk, for example climbing up to check any possible damage to a roof.

:: Contact your property insurer as soon as possible. Most will have 24-hour emergency helplines, to offer advice on what to do and to sort out repairs as quickly as possible.

If necessary, arrange temporary emergency repairs to stop any damage getting worse. Tell your insurer and keep any receipts, as this will form part of your claim.

Do not be in a rush to throw away damaged items, unless they are a danger to health, as these may be able to be repaired or restored. Your insurer will advise.

Comprehensive motor insurance policies will cover storm damage to your vehicle.