No one claims £2m Lotto jackpot

No one claimed the £2 million Lotto jackpot in Wednesday's draw, organisers Camelot confirmed.

The winning numbers were 01, 38, 54, 31, 28 and 16 while the bonus number was 05.

Saturday's estimated jackpot is £5.6 million, plus one raffle winner will win £1 million alongside 20 millionaire raffle winners who will each scoop up £20,000.

The winning code for Wednesday's guaranteed £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle was BLUE 3392 5249.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 39, 33, 08, 29 and 30 and the Thunderball was 13.