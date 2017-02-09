Most popular job searches in retail, sales and construction sectors
Retail, sales and construction are the most popular industries for jobseekers, a new study shows.
Candidates looked for vacancies in the three sectors ahead of other areas of industry last month, said job site CV-Library.
Other popular searches were for jobs in manufacturing, security, marketing and engineering.
Lee Biggins, managing director of CV-Library, said: "It's positive to see that candidate appetite is strong across some of the UK's core sectors, particularly as these are industries that play a vital role in the nation's economy."