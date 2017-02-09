facebook icon twitter icon
Most popular job searches in retail, sales and construction sectors

Retail, sales and construction are the most popular industries for jobseekers, a new study shows.

Job site CV-Library said candidates mostly looked for vacancies in construction, retail and sales

Candidates looked for vacancies in the three sectors ahead of other areas of industry last month, said job site CV-Library.

Other popular searches were for jobs in manufacturing, security, marketing and engineering.

Lee Biggins, managing director of CV-Library, said: "It's positive to see that candidate appetite is strong across some of the UK's core sectors, particularly as these are industries that play a vital role in the nation's economy."