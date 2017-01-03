More than one million older people 'may be victims of email scams'

Email scammers could have duped more than one million older people in the UK, a report has warned.

Almost three quarters (73%) of over-45s with internet access said they had been targeted by an email scam and of these, 6% said they had fallen for the trap, according to a survey by insurance provider Aviva.

Older users are most at risk with 8% of the over-75s targeted saying they were a victim, the Real Retirement report found.

Around a quarter (24%) of the age group said technology had made them feel vulnerable.

But most users said technology had changed their lives.

Three quarters (75%) of over-45s said technology had made an overall positive impact and two thirds (66%) said it had helped them with their day-to-day finances - the most common benefit reported.

The survey found more people had been contacted by scammers through email (73%) than by phone (60%).

Rodney Prezeau, managing director of consumer platform at Aviva UK Life, urged action to protect older internet users.

He said: "The Government is rightly taking action to combat the threat of pension cold-callers in later life, but it is important we don't forget the additional threats that exist in the digital age."

He added: " As we move pensions out of the Stone Age and make increasing use of online tools, it is vital we ensure that consumers are fully safeguarded and supported so more people are encouraged to engage with their savings."

A Government consultation is currently under way on a cold-calling ban to "cut off a key source of pension scams".