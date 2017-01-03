First wave of discounted starter homes to be built in 2017, says minister

Thousands of new discounted starter homes for young first-time buyers will be built this year, the Housing Minister has announced.

Gavin Barwell said 2017 will see the first wave of starter homes being built on brownfield sites in 30 local authority areas around England.

David Cameron promised to build 200,000 starter homes by 2020 but it is unclear how many will be built next year.

There have been suggestions that Prime Minister Theresa May may seek to refocus the project, with a potential shift towards more rental homes.

But the houses to be built next year are available exclusively to first-time buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20% below market value, with a cap of £450,000 in London and £250,000 outside.

It is understood that the new starter homes will form part of the Government's target to build 400,000 new affordable homes.

Mr Barwell said: "This Government is committed to building starter homes to help young first-time buyers get on the housing ladder.

"This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of starter homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years.

"One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far."

The first 30 local authorities have been selected on the basis of their potential to build the homes quickly and the partnerships have been established under the Government's £1.2 billion Starter Homes Land Fund.

It is hoped the new developments will support wider growth and regeneration, including in some town centres.

The first areas will begin construction later this year along with sites supported by the Homes and Communities Agency.

The Local Government Association (LGA) called for councils to be given discretion on how many starter homes are needed in new developments to ensure enough homes to both buy and rent are available at affordable prices.

LGA housing spokesman Martin Tett said: "It is good that the Government is working closely with councils to build more homes, alongside the infrastructure needed to support strong communities.

"Ultimately, local areas will need discretion on the number of starter homes required in new developments.

"This will allow councils to ensure a mix of homes - to rent and buy - are built, which are affordable for those people that need them and that are crucial for enabling people to save money towards a deposit.

"The Government's Housing White Paper is a further opportunity to boost housing supply, affordability and homeownership.

"If we are to stand any chance of solving our housing crisis, it must recognise that a renaissance in housebuilding is essential to ensure more of the genuinely affordable homes that our communities desperately need are built."

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said: "These so-called 'starter homes' are a symbol of the Conservative record on housing.

"Ministers launched them in 2014 but will only start to build the first in 2017, promised they'd be affordable for young people when they'll cost up to £450,000, and pledged to build 200,000 by 2020 but no-one now believes that's possible."

Shelter's director of communications, policy and campaigns Roger Harding said: "Efforts to build more homes are welcome but these starter homes are only likely to benefit people who are better off and already close to buying.

"Sadly they will do little to help the many millions of people on middle and low incomes who need somewhere genuinely affordable to buy or rent long term.

"The Government recently signalled that it wanted affordable to start to actually mean affordable when it comes to building homes. We would urge them to keep to this rather than continuing with starter homes which have been shown not to work.

"If these homes are going to be built, however, it's essential that they are built in addition to other genuinely affordable housing and not replacing them, or we risk reducing our already diminished stock of genuinely affordable homes."