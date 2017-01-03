Charity gears up for January jump in calls for money advice

Citizens Advice is preparing to deal with a spike in demand for help in January as the strain of Christmas takes its toll on people's finances.

The charity, which has analysed demand levels a year ago, said it was expecting to help as many as 2,400 people with queries about their finances every working day in January.

It said some of its online advice pages were viewed every three seconds in January last year.

As well as going online, people contacted Citizens Advice every 11 seconds with in-depth questions about debt and money.

Demand could reach its peak on January 12, after it spiked on this date in 2016.

Citizens Advice says w hile January is often associated with squeezed budgets and debt worries, people also use the new year to take stock of their finances and make long-term plans.

Issues people are more likely to investigate in January include pensions, ways to save money, investments, joint bank accounts and vehicle insurance.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "Considering your overall financial situation can help you find a solution for urgent problems, and start planning your finances so that you are better prepared for tomorrow and more financially secure in the long term."

Here are some tips from Citizens Advice for organising your finances:

:: Write a simple budget and, if you have any money left over, plan how you will spend it or save it. If there is no money left over, look at ways to cut your costs. For example, it may be possible to save about £300 on energy by switching tariffs or suppliers

:: Keep a diary note of annual contracts that are up for renewal, such as mobile phone or car insurance and use a comparison sites to see if you can get a cheaper deal

:: Sign up to free text alerts offered by your bank so you know when you are close to going into your overdraft

:: If you are eligible for automatic enrolment into a workplace pension, consider paying in more than just the minimum. Contributions are topped up by your employer

:: If you are aged over 50 and have a defined contribution pension you can get free a Pension Wise appointment to learn more about taking your pension

:: If you are struggling with debt, it is important to prioritise. The consequences of not paying your rent, mortgage or council tax can be more serious than not paying off credit cards, for example