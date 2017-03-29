WIRE awards: Molineux to host celebration of best independent businesses

The venue for the city’s first annual Wolverhampton Independent Retail Excellence (WIRE) Awards has been revealed amidst a flurry of entries.

Molineux's WV1 Suite will play host to the event, which will be supporting charity Promise Dreams on the night.

The aim is to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work of those running successful independent retail businesses in the city, as well as to recognise the loyalty and dedication of their staff.

The WIRE awards are open to independent retailers from across the city, provided they have a Wolverhampton postcode.

Nominations continue to fly in and more than 50 businesses have made 150 entries across 11 categories.

More than 700 public votes have been received for Wolverhampton’s ‘favourite retailer of the year’ – an award sponsored by the Express & Star.

Nominations can be made via the website or by texting WIRE plus the name of their favourite independent retailer to 60777. The public vote closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 28.

Wolverhampton council leader Councillor Roger Lawrence said: “To receive this amount of interest in the inaugural awards is amazing and shows the appetite to collectively support these independent businesses.

"It is vital we listen to the voice of businesses and that we support and nurture growth here in the city. We very much value the presence of the small businesses in the city and the creative local people behind them.

"These are the businesses that help give Wolverhampton its own identity and character, and it is only right their efforts should be recognised by these awards.”

The awards were commissioned by Councillor Lawrence and led by Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the council.

John Henn, chairman of Wolverhampton BID, said: “It will be a real thrill for all of us to recognise those individuals and companies.”

The closing date for entries, which can be made at www.wireawards.co.uk, is midnight on April 30.