MNA Digital workshop helps to optimise online marketing

Businesses from across the region were given advice on digital marketing success when they took part in a workshop hosted by a Midlands leading agency.

MNA Digital welcomed 23 representatives from businesses throughout the Black Country and Staffordshire to its head offices in Wolverhampton, as part of the event with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors included representatives from Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Avanti Fitted Kitchens and Lawrence Cleaning were among those to attend the event, held at the Express & Star on Tuesday(FEB28).

The event was led by managing director Andy Hill, who explained the best ways for local businesses to make the most of their digital marketing strategies.

Andy talked the guests through latest developments in the ever-changing digital market as well as ways they can use social media to promote their organisations.

He also gave the visitors some practical tips on how they can optimise their digital marketing without breaking the bank.

Andy’s advice to Chamber members included using social media monitoring tools of keep track of what is being said about their business on Facebook and twitter.

The guests were also talked through the different packages MNA Digital offers, including web advertising, website design, video and search engine optimisation.

Nikki Hadley, of Murray Myers in Dudley said: “The workshop has been really interesting, there was a lot to take in but the information given by Andy was made as simple as possible.

“I would definitely recommend the event to other businesses as it has given everyone today great ideas of how to get your business noticed online, and you know that there is help available from MNA Digital if needed.”

Andrew Griffin of SIPS Education added: “The day has been really useful. Our business is already online but the session with MNA Digital is all about optimising what resources we already have.”

MNA Digital is owned by Midland News Association, publishers of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Following the event visitors were given a tour of the Express & Star newsroom, led by political editor Peter Madeley.

The guests were also shown around the MNA Digital operation by head of digital content Mike Woods and digital commercial director Will Beavis, before they had the chance to network with lunch in the Express & Star boardroom.

The event is the second in a series of visits to be organised to showcase the MNA as a multimedia platform.

Andy said: “It was a pleasure to welcome some many Chamber members to MNA Digital for our second workshop event. Everyone showed an interest in making the most of digital marketing platforms available to them.

“Following the workshop, which was a huge success, received positive feedback, which sets us in good light as we prepare to host similar sessions throughout the year.”