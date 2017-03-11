Uber taxis ready to hit the streets in Sandwell

Sandwell could become the next Black Country borough to use taxi-hailing service Uber.

An application by bosses to operate in the borough has been lodged with Sandwell Council.

The digital app has already been launched in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Walsall, prompting questions from taxi drivers over whether it had been banned in Sandwell.

Council leader Steve Eling said the firm had simply not applied for an operator’s licence – until now.

He added: “The only reason we don’t have Uber in Sandwell, unlike in other parts of the Black Country, is because Uber had not submitted an application to operate in this area.

“It’s been up to Uber to submit their application, which I understand they now have done, and it is going through the process to be decided.

“I know there is certainly a market for the service in Sandwell.”

Uber, which has sparked protests from traditional cabbies elsewhere about loss of trade, sees customers download an app, which allows them to order a car directly from the nearest driver.

The customer then gets details of the estimated waiting time and cost.

Councillor Eling said: “It’s a free market, and we will consider its application like we consider any taxi operator in Sandwell.”

Shaz Saleem, of the West Midlands Taxi Drivers Association, welcomed the application but urged the council to vet drivers properly.

He added: “We don’t have any concerns about the company.

"But we know that around 15 taxi drivers who have been banned from Dudley are then getting licences and going and ranking up in Birmingham.

“So before Sandwell Council decide on this application they need to work out how they are going to deal with cross-border issues.

“They could been banned for a variety of reasons.”

Council cabinet member for public health and protection, Councillor Preet Gill, said: “When looking at what taxis operate in Sandwell we need to check that the drivers are properly vetted, and meet requirements such as having adequate GPS and safe vehicles.

“The priority as always is making sure that local people are safe.”

“Uber has been in the news a lot recently and we need to make sure that we understand exactly how it operates and who is working for them before we make a decision on this application.”

