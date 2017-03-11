Sky’s the limit with factory investment for Wolverhampton aerospace giant UTC - PICTURES and VIDEO

Aerospace giant UTC has unveiled a multi-million pound programme of investment at its factory in Wolverhampton.

The firm is gearing up for work on some of the world’s biggest aircraft contracts and the factory’s boss says he is trying to recruit as much young Black Country engineering talent as possible to handle a growing workload in the coming years.

Robert Hupfer, general manager at the Stafford Road Actuation Systems factory of UTC Aerospace Systems, said: “We took on 26 new apprentices last year but I’d like 40 starting every year.

“We are spending millions of pounds every year on new machinery but we need the new young talent to operate it in the future.

"We are now operating 24-hours a day, seven-days a week, every day – including Christmas – producing 4,500 parts units every month.

“Our workforce is now up to around 1,500, including around 300 agency workers.

"It’s a very exciting time to be here. Our apprentices give us the competitive advantage we need here as we look to the future.”

As production of the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter increases, the Stafford Road factory is making vital components for its weapons, bay doors and other control systems.

The factory, which now employs 1,500 people, is also making flight control components for a fleet of passenger aircraft projects around the world, for Airbus, Boeing, and Japanese and Russian plane makers.

Wolverhampton Mayor Barry Findlay met apprentices and senior managers during a visit to formally cut the ribbon on the latest hi-tech production line.

And he spoke to the young trainees about his own electrical apprenticeship at Alstom’s train maintenance operation at Oxley, where he is now the continuous improvement manager.

“I started out as an apprentice and now I am mayor of this city,” he told them. “You can go anywhere.”

Mr Findlay also took a look at the newly purchased machines, including a computer-controlled Samputensili grinder, that will enable the facility to improve its output and efficiency

“This investment gives our employees the opportunity to operate the latest technology,” said head of machining Wayne Jones.

“It shows our commitment to being at the forefront of the aerospace industry, and enables us to meet our growing customer demand and increase revenue for the business.”

During his visit, Mr Findlay had the opportunity to see some of the company apprentices’ work, which they were keen to showcase as part of National Apprenticeship Week.