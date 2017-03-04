Bosses at West Bromwich food group dubbed ‘tin pot dictators’ in workers' rights row

Union officials have labelled the bosses of a major Black Country employer as ‘tin pot dictators’ in a row over workers’ rights.

Unite’s acting national officer has hit out at the management of 2 Sisters Food Group.

The union claimed that in the last two months new management has ‘unpicked many years of established and stable industrial relations’ at the five Unite-recognised plants across the Midlands.

A demonstration will be held by workers at Tesco in West Bromwich’s New Square shopping centre on Monday.

The supermarket giant is a customer of 2 Sisters.

Unite acting national officer Sulinder Singh said: “The view from the workers is that the company wants to maintain a quasi-slave culture on minimum terms to generate maximum profits. Unite is now engaging with customers and stakeholders to stop the march of these tin pot managerial dictators – hence the demonstration on Monday to highlight the alleged abuses.

“Unite has also protested at the use of covert CCTV and audio recording equipment which was hidden in plug sockets to spy on workers at the plants and, thereby, violating workers’ dignity and respect.

“Unite members and reps are routinely being threatened for whistleblowing or raising food safety issues, as, we believe, there is a dangerous focus on the products leaving for dispatch at any cost.”

2 Sisters Food Group said it did not understand the purpose of the protest.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We note the protest planned by Unite members, but do not understand its purpose or what it is trying to achieve.

“The allegations made against the company are untrue, misleading and do not represent the reality of the situation on the ground.

“What is factually correct is that we are undertaking disciplinary proceedings with four union colleagues at two of our West Midlands sites.

"These are going through the normal procedural steps, with three of them under investigation pending further hearings.

"The fourth has attended a disciplinary hearing which did not result in a dismissal. Each case is unconnected.

“As a defining principle, all colleagues going through such processes are treated in an impartial and fair way, regardless of union membership.”