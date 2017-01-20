Stafford Argos distribution centre staff face the axe as operations move

Workers at a mammoth distribution centre in Stafford could face the axe.

Courier firm DHL has announced plans to move its operation from the Argos distribution centre in Acton Gate to premises in Bedford and Darlington.

Workers have been informed of the proposed move with a consultation with union officials due to begin next week.

A spokeswoman for DHL Supply Chain said: "“Following the sale of Homebase to Westfarmers Ltd and the reduction in volumes this entails, DHL has announced proposals to repurpose its Distribution Centre at Acton Gate, Stafford.

“Should these proposals go ahead, Argos’ operations will continue to be provided by DHL but moved to Marsh Leys and Faverdale, while Habitat’s operations will transfer from Kettering and Marsh Leys to Acton Gate.

“Affected staff have been informed of the situation and will shortly enter into consultation with unions and site representatives to discuss these proposals. DHL would like to thank their Acton Gate team for their commitment at this difficult time and stress that the decision in no way reflects on their quality of work.”