Personal finance positivity 'showing remarkable resilience ahead of Brexit'

Households' feelings towards their finances are showing a "remarkable resilience" as the UK prepares for Brexit, a report has found.

Positivity towards personal finances reached an overall score of 68% in February - the best levels since a monthly survey from Lloyds Bank started more than four years ago.

Lloyds said confidence is now two percentage points higher than at the time of the EU referendum vote in June 2016.

Confidence has been boosted by improved sentiment towards the country's financial situation, which increased by three percentage points on the previous month to 43%, and increased numbers feeling good about their own job security, up two percentage points to 81%, Lloyds said.

However, confidence in the housing market fell to the lowest levels seen since July 2013, with a reading of 37%.

The overall percentages are calculated by asking more than 2,000 people how positive they feel towards a particular aspect of their finances.

The triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday marks the start of the two-year countdown to Brexit.

Households are also feeling the pinch from rising living costs. Lloyds said spending on petrol and diesel surged by about 12% year-on-year.

Robin Bulloch, managing director at Lloyds Bank, said: "Despite a melting pot of economic uncertainty - from the prospect of Brexit to the impact of inflation - UK consumers are demonstrating a remarkable resilience when it comes to their own personal finances.

"Of course, the full effect of these factors will only truly be felt in the long run and people may already have one eye on this when it comes to confidence in the housing market."