Qatar to invest £5 billion in UK over next few years

Theresa May hopes to deepen ties with Qatar after the oil-rich Gulf state announced it will invest £5 billion in the UK over the next few years.

Qatari prime minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Mrs May in Number 10 following the announcement as part of a concerted effort by the Government to boost trade links ahead of Brexit.

The announcement was made on the first day of a Qatar-UK business investment forum hosted by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and comes in the week when Mrs May will formally start the process of leaving the European Union.

Welcoming Sheikh Abdullah to Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the visit was a sign of the "excellent relationship" between Qatar and the UK.

"It's very good that we have this trade and investment conference and the announcement today of the £5 billion investment in infrastructure, which is very positive," she said.

Downing Street said the talks focused on trade, security co-operation and the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

A spokesman said: " Prime Minister May welcomed the close relationship between the two countries. And she reiterated the commitment she made at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in December to step up the UK's relationship with the Gulf.

"They discussed our growing trade and investment partnership, and agreed that the Qatar-UK business and investment forum taking place in London and Birmingham this week will provide opportunities to deepen these ties.

"They also agreed on the importance of our security cooperation, and committed to strengthening our collaboration on cyber security and defence.

"Finally, they discussed regional issues, and the importance of securing lasting political settlements in Syria and Yemen, while ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need.

"They ended by looking forward to the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit to be hosted by the UK later this year."

The forum moves from London to Birmingham on Tuesday, where British firms will showcase high profile "investment-ready" projects to their Qatari counterparts.

Sheikh Abdullah said: "Over the next three to five years, Qatar will invest £5 billion in the UK economy through various investment funds and relevant parties in Qatar - which will constitute another addition to its already successful investments in the UK.

"Our investments in the UK will focus on energy, infrastructure, real estate, services and other sectors."

Qatar already has more than £40 billion invested in the UK, including ownership of London's tallest building The Shard, Harrods department store and the Olympic Village.