facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Construction sites threatened with summer of chaos as crane drivers reject offer

Crane drivers have rejected a pay offer, leading to warnings of a "summer of chaos" on construction sites.

Warnings of a 'summer of chaos' on construction sites followed crane drivers turning down a 3% pay offer
Warnings of a 'summer of chaos' on construction sites followed crane drivers turning down a 3% pay offer

Unite said it would consult its members at crane operator HTC Wolffkran for industrial action unless a "derisory" 3% offer was improved.

Unite officer Jerry Swain said: "Workers are demanding an offer based on the company's ability to pay.

"There is no way members will accept an offer which sees their standard of living effectively cut through rising inflation, when HTC's coffers are bulging.

"If the company fail to significantly improve their pay offer then Unite members will not shy away from causing major industrial disruption, with high-profile construction sites being targeted."