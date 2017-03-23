Women reluctant to join companies offering unequal pay, survey finds

Companies refusing to pay men and women the same salaries will find it difficult to recruit female workers, a report warns.

A survey of 2,000 adults by jobs site Glassdoor found that two thirds of women would not apply for a job at a company which did not pay staff equally.

More than half of those polled said the Government should force employers to reveal salaries as a way of combating unequal pay.

Andrew Chamberlain of Glassdoor said: "Both male and female employees want more transparency around pay, and companies that offer this will have the advantage when it comes to recruiting.

"Simple gender pay gap reporting doesn't give any real insight unless people know what the causes of the gap are or if men and women are paid equally for equal work."

The report was published ahead of new rules coming into force next month requiring businesses with more than 250 employees to publish gender pay information.