More than 150,000 cars built in February with output driven by overseas demand

More than 150,000 cars were built in the UK last month, the biggest February figure for 17 years, new data has revealed.

Demand from overseas drove output, offsetting a 7.4% fall in production for the home market, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

A car came off the production line every 16 seconds last month, taking total output to 153,041.

Exports increased by 13% compared with the same month last year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "Today's figures illustrate the continuing global popularity of British-built vehicles and the export-led nature of the industry.

"With eight out of every 10 cars we produce destined for international markets - and half of those for customers in the EU - we must avoid barriers to trade, whether tariff, customs or other regulatory obstacles, at all costs.

"To do otherwise would damage our competitiveness and threaten the continued success of UK automotive manufacturing."