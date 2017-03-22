Workers to walk out at Atomic Weapons Establishment in pensions row

Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment are staging the first of a series of new strikes on Thursday in a long-running dispute over pensions.

Members of Unite at sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield in Berkshire are due to take seven days of action in the coming weeks in protest at the closure of their final salary pension scheme.

The union said workers were angry "copper-bottomed" pledges made by the Conservative government in the 1990s about the future of pensions once they transferred from the Ministry of Defence to the private sector, had been broken.

Unite regional officer Bob Middleton said: "Our members feel betrayed and badly let down by what has happened to their pensions, they don't deserve to lose thousands of pounds when they retire.

"Until a settlement is reached that is acceptable to our members, the seven further days of strike action remain in place.

"The essence of this dispute is that governments should honour the pledges they make to MPs and groups of workers.

"Ministerial promises are not something to be lightly discarded for the benefit of corporate profit."

Talks are due to be held next week.