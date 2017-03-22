RMT to escalate dispute over Tube worker sacked after tackling fare dodger

A union has warned it will escalate a dispute over the sacking of a worker who tackled a fare dodger on London Underground.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union warned of industrial action after the sacking was upheld following an appeal.

The union member was sacked after he confronted a fare dodger at London Bridge station in November.

According to the RMT, the fare dodger assaulted three members of staff, including punching a pregnant woman in the stomach.

Upholding the dismissal was described as an "appalling miscarriage of justice".

Workers at London Bridge are being balloted for industrial action over the sacking.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "This is one of the most appalling abuses of the LU disciplinary procedure that RMT has ever come across.

"This was a shocking, violent incident and those that bore the brunt of it should have been supported and commended by the company.

"Instead they have been sacked or disciplined in what is the most disgraceful miscarriage of justice.

"This is a disgusting and sickening outcome and RMT intends to fight it all the way.

"As well as our ballot of staff on the London Bridge Group our executive will look at escalation of the dispute over a case that will send shockwaves throughout London Underground."

Phil O'Hare, general manager for LU's Jubilee line, said: "Following an appeal process the decision to dismiss this member of staff was upheld. Our investigation into this incident included reviewing extensive CCTV footage.

"We are satisfied that his conduct on that day was not in line with the standards we expect from our staff.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to violence against our staff but similarly expect our employees to adhere to acceptable standards of conduct and behaviour when dealing with members of the public."

An LU source said the CCTV coverage did not match the member of staff's version of events.