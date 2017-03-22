Gender equality drive now covers half of financial sector workers

Almost half of workers in financial services are now covered by a "groundbreaking" government plan to tackle gender inequality, it has been announced.

A total of 122 companies employing more than half a million staff have signed up to a charter launched a year ago, with some committing to a 50/50 gender split in senior roles by 2021.

Latest signatories include the Royal Bank of Canada, NS&I and insurer Ageas.

Almost 80 financial services firms have committed to have at least 30% women in senior jobs by 2021.

Commercial Secretary Baroness Neville-Rolfe said: "I know how difficult it can be for a woman to get the recognition she deserves and achieve her potential, and in financial services particularly, women progress too slowly or they leave the sector completely.

" The financial industry is famed for its ability to identify opportunities to improve productivity. The Women in Finance Charter is one of those opportunities. It offers the chance to increase diversity of thought and for the financial services sector to better reflect the society it serves."