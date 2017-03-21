Topshop distribution workers to stage new strike in pay row

Staff at a Topshop distribution centre are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Members of the GMB union at the site in Leeds will walk out for 24 hours from 6am on Wednesday following the breakdown of talks.

The workers went on strike last month, saying the action disrupted deliveries to stores in Sir Philip Green's company.

GMB officer Doug Cooper said: "Despite the astronomical sums Philip Green has accumulated throughout his career, he continually refuses to pay our members a decent wage.

"While he enjoyed a lavish birthday party this week, our members struggled to make ends meet

"Now they have a late present for him - more disruption to his customer's deliveries

"We will continue until he realises he must treat staff like human beings and pay them a wage they can live on."