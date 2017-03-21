Continued 'strong growth' revealed in house price figures

House prices started 2017 £13,000 higher on average than they were a year earlier, according to official figures.

At £218,000 in January, the average UK property value was £13,000 higher than it had been in January 2016, the index released jointly by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Land Registry and other bodies said.

The report said house prices are continuing to see "strong growth", with average values up by 6.2% in the year to January and increasing by 0.8% month-on-month.

Annual price growth is still, however, below an average increase of 7.4% seen in 2016.

There are signs that "moderate demand" in the housing market is out-matching supply, the report said.

A first-time buyer in Britain faces paying 5.8% more for a home than they did a year ago, with the average property bought by this sector costing £183,295.

The main contribution to the increase in UK house prices generally came from England, where house prices increased by 6.5% over the year to January 2017, taking the average price in England to £235,000.

Wales saw house prices increase by 4.2% over the previous 12 months to stand at £146,000.

In Scotland, the average price increased by 4% over the year to reach £142,000.

The average price in Northern Ireland was £125,000, an increase of 5.7% over the previous 12 months.

London continues to be the region with the highest average house price at £491,000, followed by the South East and the East of England, where values stand at £319,000 and £279,000 respectively.

The lowest average price regionally is in the North East of England, at £124,000.

The East of England was the region with the highest annual growth, with prices increasing by 9.4% in the year to January 2017.

The lowest annual growth was in the North East of England, where prices have increased by 2.2% over the last year.

The Shetland Islands was the local authority with the highest price growth, with property values surging by 21.9% to reach £182,000 typically.

The report cautioned that low house sales numbers in the Shetland Islands can cause some volatility in the figures.

The lowest annual price growth was recorded in Aberdeen, where prices fell by 10.2% to stand at £163,000 on average.

The most expensive borough to live in is Kensington and Chelsea, where the cost of an average house is £1.3 million.

Burnley has the cheapest average house price, at £73,000.

Sarah Beeny, owner of estate agent Tepilo, said January tends to be a slower month for house sales.

She said: " The ongoing shortage of properties for sale will also ensure prices continue to rise."

Richard Snook, a senior economist at PwC, said he expects house price growth for 2017 to be between 2% and 5%.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said competition remains strong between lenders to attract borrowers with low-rate mortgage deals.

He said a mortgage launched by Yorkshire Building Society last week with a rate of 0.99% suggests that "we haven't seen the back of the cheapest fixed rates".