Two Russians on money laundering charges in £2m bank malware attack probe

Two Russian nationals have appeared in court charged with money laundering by detectives investigating a £2 million computer malware attack on UK banks.

Vugar Mollachiev, 36, and Abdurahman Bazaev, 28, both of Berkeley Gardens, Enfield, north London, were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Falcon cyber crime unit on Friday.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation by removing money from company accounts involving a sum in excess of £2 million.

They were also charged with money laundering involving a sum in excess of £100,000.

Mollachiev was remanded in custody, while Bazaev was granted conditional bail.

The pair are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on April 12.