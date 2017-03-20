Support offered for UK companies seeking business in Argentina

Up to £1 billion of support is being offered to help UK companies win business in Argentina in a move aimed at boosting trade links after a 20-year hiatus.

The Government announced e xport credit financial support is being re-introduced, providing attractive financing terms, loans and insurance against the risks of operating in other countries.

Speaking in Buenos Aires as part of a visit to South America, International Trade Minister Greg Hands said: "Argentina has huge potential to be a modern vibrant economy, which is why we are reintroducing financial support for UK companies to maximise investment opportunities and wealth creation.

"The UK's world leading expertise in areas like green energy and healthcare are in demand across the world and will form the basis of new trading relationships with South American countries as we leave the EU."

Trade between the UK and Argentina is worth £1.3 billion and is growing.

The minister will also sign an updated Air Services Agreement, making it easier to establish more direct flights between the two countries.