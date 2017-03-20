Firms using self-employed workers to dodge payments 'face crackdown'

Firms that use self-employed workers to avoid paying sickness pay, pensions contributions and maternity benefits are to face a Government crackdown, it has been reported.

A review commissioned by Theresa May has found evidence that growing numbers of companies are abusing the law by taking on self-employed workers to take on jobs previously done by salaried staff, according to The Times.

It is being carried out by Matthew Taylor, a former head of the No 10 policy unit under Tony Blair who now heads the Royal Society of Arts.

He told The Times: "Technology is enabling new business models and new ways of breaking jobs down, which means it is important to have clarity over the difference between employment and self-employment.

"There is a lack of clarity and in that fuzzy space some businesses are behaving in ways that are not appropriate."

Earlier, speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, Mr Taylor said one of the key issues he was looking at was the extent to which firms wanted to control their workers.

He said: "We need to say to firms, if you want to control your workers you will have to respect their rights and provide entitlements too, but if you really don't want to control them, that's fine, then they'll be self-employed.

"But there look like there are cases at the moment where firms both want control but not to provide those workers with entitlements and rights."