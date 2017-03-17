UK's fastest-moving property market is ... Northampton

Northampton, Edinburgh, Bristol and Salford are among Britain's biggest property hotspots, a website has found.

Zoopla made the findings after looking at the typical length of time between a home going up for sale on its website and the property listing changing to "under offer", in 50 large towns and cities outside inner London.

Northampton was identified as having the fastest-moving property market, with homes there taking just 27 days on average to go under offer.

Milton Keynes was in second place, with properties taking an average of 29 days to go under offer. The London commuter town of Croydon was in third place, with homes there taking 30 days typically to go under offer.

Edinburgh and Glasgow also made it onto Zoopla's top 10 property hotspots list, with properties there taking 32 and 33 days respectively to go under offer.

In Bristol, homes are snapped up on the 34th day on average, while in Salford the typical length of time is 36 days, the research found.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said across Britain, the average length of time between putting a home up for sale and achieving an offer is 47 days.

Looking across the country, the regions with the shortest average length of time for properties to go under offer are the South East of England and the East of England, where it takes 42 days typically.

Properties in Wales sit on the market for the longest length of time typically, taking 66 days on average to go under offer.

Here are Britain's top 10 property hotspots according to Zoopla, with the average number of days to secure an offer followed by the average property value:

1. Northampton, 27, £245,288

2. Milton Keynes, 29, £299,079

3. Croydon, 30, £374,342

4. Edinburgh, 32, £266,146

5. Glasgow, 33, £175,552

=6. Bristol, 34, £309,807

=6. Southampton, 34, £279,769

8. Coventry, 35, £191,658

=9. Salford, 36, £152,784

=9. Ipswich, 36, £259,844

And here is the average number of days to secure an offer across Britain according to Zoopla, followed by the average property value:

:: South East England, 42, £400,054

:: East of England, 42, £345,554

:: East Midlands, 44, £205,437

:: West Midlands, 45, £213,772

:: Scotland, 46, £180,374

:: London, 46, £659,627

:: South West England, 50, £285,406

:: Yorkshire and the Humber, 55, £170,841

:: North West England, 55, £184,960

:: North East England, 61, £184,275

:: Wales, 66, £179,890