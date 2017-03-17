George Osborne appointed editor of Evening Standard

Former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne had been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard, its owner Evgeny Lebedev said.

Mr Lebedev wrote on Twitter: "Thrilled to announce the new editor of the Evening Standard is George Osborne.

"I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces the Standard's standing and influence in London and whose political viewpoint - socially liberal and economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our readers.

"George is London through and through and I am confident he is the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands."