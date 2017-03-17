Brexit vote 'gave racism a new lease of life', study shows

A third of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people saw or experienced racial abuse after the vote to leave the EU, a new study reveals.

Research by the TUC showed incidents ranging from assault and offensive remarks to racist graffiti or leaflets.

A survey of 1,000 BAME adults found that one in five had suffered or witnessed a racial assault, while others heard racist remarks or saw upsetting material.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said the scale of abuse was "shocking", adding: "Brexit has given racism a new lease of life. Discrimination has never gone away, but since the referendum racism has been on the rise.

"We have to come together and draw a line in the sand about what is acceptable in modern Britain in 2017, and the Government has to take a lead.

"It's unacceptable that shop workers, bus drivers and street cleaners face abuse from members of the public and their employers don't have to do anything to protect them.

"Anyone who has been harassed or mistreated at work should talk to their union rep or join a trade union. We all have a responsibility to call out racist harassment wherever we see it."