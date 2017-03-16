Tour operator Diamond Shortbreak Holidays ceases trading

Travel firm Diamond Shortbreak Holidays Ltd has ceased trading due to financial difficulties, travel trade organisation Abta said.

The Leicestershire-based tour operator sold holidays to destinations around the UK and other European locations, although it is believed that none of its customers are currently abroad.

All future bookings have been cancelled.

Around 16,000 holidaymakers who had booked non-flight-based package holidays, such as coach or rail trips, are financially protected through Abta.

These kind of holidays formed the majority of the company's business.

A smaller number of customers with flight-based trips are protected through the Civil Aviation Authority's Atol scheme.