Chocolate and cocoa companies to pledge end to rainforest destruction

Some of the world's largest chocolate and cocoa companies will today launch a statement of intent to end the destruction of rainforests in their supply chain.

The Prince of Wales, who has been campaigning for a number of years to end the destruction of rainforests, will host the London meeting where senior executives will commit themselves to finding a solution to ending the felling of trees.

Among the 12 firms taking part are the Hershey Company, Mars Incorporated and Nestle.

Charles will give a speech at the event and is expected to warn that the livelihoods of smallholders - who produce much of the world's cocoa beans used to make chocolate - is threatened by deforestation as it could undermine the resilience of the industry.

Ministers and senior government representatives of the two leading cocoa-producing countries - Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana - as well as from Germany, Holland, France, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom will attend.

The meeting is being organised by the Prince's International Sustainability Unit, the World Cocoa Foundation, and the Sustainable Trade Initiative.