Business groups welcome Chancellor's National Insurance U-turn

Business groups which had opposed the National Insurance measures announced in the Budget welcomed the Chancellor's U-turn.

Mike Cherry, Federation of Small Businesses chairman, said: "We are delighted for our members and all the nation's self-employed that the Chancellor has recognised the strong opposition to this measure, admitting it was against the spirit of the Tory manifesto on which his party stood, and has now decided to scrap it for the duration of this parliament.

"The army of self-employed make a massive contribution to the UK economy.

"We've consistently argued, since this measure was announced last week, that a tax-grab on the genuine self-employed - the hairdresser, electricians and plumbers - makes absolutely no sense.

"We look forward to engaging with the summer review into the benefits that the self-employed need to be able to raise families, pay the bills when sick, and prepare for retirement.

"We need to see what other measures are brought forward to make sure they support the UK's small business and self-employed community."

Stephen Herring, head of taxation at the Institute of Directors, said: "The whole National Insurance saga can only be described as chaotic.

"The irony is that there are good reasons to look at levelling the playing field for employees and the self-employed, as the tax on direct employment is disproportionally higher.

"However, it would have been much better if, as the IoD had suggested, the Government had waited for the conclusions of its own review of modern employment, and reformed wholesale how different forms of work are taxed.

"Instead they announced they would raise one tax in isolation, only to cancel it a week later.

"Successive governments have acknowledged that the growth in self-employment has implications for tax revenues, but not one has wanted to take the political risk of undertaking real long-lasting reform."

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "The NICs rise, together with the cut to dividend tax-free allowances, was not viewed favourably by entrepreneurs - so this move and pause for thought are welcome.

"It would be far better to look at business and employment taxation in the round, to ensure that our tax system is competitive and equitable."