Qatar's biggest trade delegation heads to UK for two-day conference

Qatar's largest ever trade delegation is heading to Britain for a two-day conference which the Government hopes will generate billions of pounds.

Qatari businesses will highlight investment deals during an event in London that will be attended by ministers, business chiefs and council leaders.

It will be followed by a forum in Birmingham focusing on deals in the UK's sport, cyber security, health and education sectors.

Qatari finance minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi said: "Qatar and the UK have a long and productive shared economic history and we will build on this partnership as the UK shapes a new role for itself in the world.

"Our plan to forge a competitive knowledge economy is accelerating, providing new opportunities for UK businesses, while our plans for further investment in the UK will deliver job growth throughout the country."

Trade between the two nations is worth more than £5 billion a year and Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear she wants to extend ties as Britain quits the European Union.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said: "As a Government we are clear that we want to build a stronger, fairer Britain where wealth and opportunity are spread across every community, not just in London and the South East.

"Hosting this event in Birmingham gives us the chance to show investors the untapped potential that exists in this and other parts of the country.

"By making the UK a beacon for free trade around the world we are backing businesses to invest in the long-term future of Britain and creating the conditions for them to thrive."