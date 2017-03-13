Pay boost for Lush workers after firm agrees to extend Living Wage

Thousands of workers at Lush are to receive a pay rise after the cosmetics firm announced plans to extend payment of the voluntary Living Wage.

The company has been paying the £9.75 an hour rate in London since 2011. It will now pay permanent staff in its high street stores and manufacturing business outside the capital the figure of £8.45 an hour, the voluntary rate set for the rest of the UK.

The Living Wage Foundation said 3,555 Lush workers will receive a pay rise, worth over £2,000 a year for full-time staff on a 40-hour week. The voluntary rate is higher than the National Living Wage of £7.20 an hour for adults.

Kim Coles, global finance director at Lush, said: "We are delighted to be making this announcement to our lovely, dedicated and enthusiastic staff. It is thanks to all their hard work that we have been able to make this commitment."

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation said: "Having Lush, an established and forward thinking retailer with such a strong high street presence accredit with the Living Wage Foundation, is really significant because it shows that paying a fair wage in the retail sector isn't just achievable it makes business sense too.

"At a time when some large businesses are even falling short of their legal obligations around pay it is important to recognise those fantastic employers who are choosing to go further and pay a real Living Wage.

"I hope other household retail names will be encouraged to follow the lead taken by Lush so that more and more people can make a Living Wage choice at the checkout.

"There are now over 3,000 UK employers who are signing up to pay a real Living Wage to make sure all their staff earn enough for a decent quality of life. "