Protectionism 'the Class A drug of the trading world', says Liam Fox

Protectionist economic policies are like a "Class A drug" that risk damaging some of the world's largest economies, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said.

Members of the G7 and G20 groups of global powers are among those introducing measures that have impacted free trade since the financial crisis, the minister told the inaugural Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting.

Dr Fox told politicians and business figures gathered in London that between 2010 and 2015 there had been a four-fold increase in "non-tariff barriers to trade" by G7 and G20 nations from 300 to 1,200.

The two-day meeting comes as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Dr Fox said international trade remained the best way to rescue people from a life of poverty around the world.

He told the audience: "New barriers, often invisible, are emerging around the global economy, providing new impediments to the open commerce that is the key to global prosperity.

"What is worse, many of these impediments are being introduced by G7 and G20 countries, the very nations who have prospered most from free trade itself.

"Protectionism can be a seductive but a false friend.

"I have described it as the Class A drug of the trading world, it can make you feel good at first but you will pay a terrible price in the long term."