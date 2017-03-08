Short-term UK growth boost and Government borrowing fall predicted

Philip Hammond has been handed a double boost ahead of Britain's imminent divorce from the European Union, as forecasts revealed a short-term upgrade to UK growth and a fall in Government borrowing.

Delivering the last spring Budget, the Chancellor said the UK economy had continued to "confound the commentators" with robust growth.

In its latest independent forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) upgraded its outlook for UK gross domestic product (GDP) from 1.4% to 2% for this year.

However, Britain's fiscal watchdog outlined a more gloomy picture for the long-term future.

It downgraded next year's growth from 1.7% to 1.6% and slashed forecasts for 2019 from 2.1% to 1.7%, before predicting 1.9% in 2020 and 2% in 2021.

The Chancellor said the Government "must focus relentlessly on keeping Britain at the cutting edge of the global economy".

On the public finances, the OBR outlined a brighter picture, with borrowing in 2016/17 expected to be £16.16 billion lower than Autumn forecasts at £51.7 billion.

It also tweaked deficit forecasts from £59 billion to £58.3 billion for 2017/18, from £46.5 billion to £40.8 billion for 2018/19, from £21.9 billion to £21.4 billion for 2019/20, from £20.7 billion to £20.6 billion in 2020/21 and from £17.2 billion to £16.8 billion in 2021/22.

" While the economic forecasts are broadly unchanged since the Autumn, the OBR has substantially revised down its short-term forecast of public sector net borrowing," Mr Hammond said.

"The OBR attributes this change to a number of one-off factors that they do not expect to lead to a structural improvement over the forecast period."

Despite abandoning his predecessor George Osborne's plans to balance the books by 2020, Mr Hammond announced in the Autumn Statement that he would publish a draft Charter for Budget Responsibility demanding the public finances are back in the black "as early as possible" in the next Parliament.

Outlining the forecasts for debt, Mr Hammond said it would rise to 86.6% of GDP this year, peaking at 88.8% next year, 1.4 percentage points lower than forecast in November, before falling to 88.5%, 86.9% and 83% in subsequent years, reaching 79.8% in 2021/22.

Focussing on inflation, the OBR has upgraded the forecast for this year from 2.3% to 2.4%, then downgrades forecasts in following years to 2.3% in 2018 and 2% in 2019, with real wages rising in every year of the forecast.

Household spending is expected to be squeezed in the coming months as Brexit-induced inflation bumps up the cost of living.

The Chancellor said: "Today's OBR report confirms the continued resilience of the British economy. And at this Budget, we continue with our plan, building on the foundation of our economic strength, reaching out to seize the opportunities that lie ahead."

In its economic and fiscal outlook report, the OBR said the economy's recent resilience was underpinned by "stronger-than-expected" consumer spending, which boosted tax receipts.

But it warned that consumer spending growth could not " continue to outpace income growth by such a margin indefinitely".

"Looking ahead, we expect real GDP growth to moderate during the first half of 2017, as rising inflation squeezes household budgets and real consumer spending," it added.

The fiscal referee also cast doubt over the Government's ability to honour its deficit pledge set out in its draft Charter for Budget Responsibility.

"The Government remains on track to meet its targets for the structural deficit and public sector net debt," the OBR said.

"But the Government does not appear to be on track to meet its stated fiscal objective to ' return the public finances to balance at the earliest possible date in the next Parliament'.

"The deficit falls little in 2020/21 and 2021/22, while the ageing population and cost pressures in health are likely to put upward pressure on the deficit in the next Parliament."