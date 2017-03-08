'Tories breaking manifesto promise not to raise National Insurance'

Labour accused the Government of breaking a promise not to raise National Insurance contributions (NICs) after the Chancellor announced changes affecting self-employed workers.

Under reforms unveiled by Philip Hammond, self-employed workers will see contributions increase by 1% to 10% from April next year and a further 1% the following year.

He told MPs the difference between NI contributions (NICs) of employed and self-employed workers could no longer be justified.

Employed staff on £32,000 a year pay £6,170 in NICs, jointly with their employer, compared with £2,300 for the self-employed.

The lower payment was not fair on the 85% of workers who are directly employed, he said.

Mr Hammond said higher paid self-employed workers will face increases of around 60p a week, raising an extra £145 million a year for the Exchequer by 2021-22.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: " The Tories put a promise not to raise National Insurance in their manifesto four times. Today they're breaking that promise."

The Conservatives' 2015 manifesto included a commitment to "no increase in VAT, National Insurance contributions or income tax", said Labour.

Entrepreneurs starting a new business will be "penalised" under the changes, warned L ucy-Rose Walker, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Spark.

She added: " We believe there should be more, not less, support for entrepreneurs who are starting and scaling businesses. Removing the few remaining incentives of being self-employed is counter-intuitive and will lead to fewer enterprises and consequently fewer jobs."

Fiona Twycross, Labour's London Assembly spokeswoman for the economy, said: " Over half of Londoners are employed by small and medium-sized enterprises, whether it is a tech start-up, a corner shop, an artisan maker or a business consultancy. They shouldn't be penalised for operating in London as opposed to other parts of the country."

Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation, said: "There are lots of good reasons for people to be self-employed but unfair and expensive tax advantages shouldn't be one of them.

"By abolishing Class 2 NICs and staggering the increase in Class 4 NICs, most self-employed workers will actually be better off next year, with higher paid accountants and management consultants taking the biggest hit."

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "T he National Insurance rise should be seen for what it is - a £1 billion tax hike on those who set themselves up in business.

"This undermines the Government's own mission for the UK to be the best place to start and grow a business, and it drives up the cost of doing business."