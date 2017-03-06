Sheffield can power new engineering revolution with hi-tech plants, says PM

Prime Minister Theresa May has highlighted a series of hi-tech investment announcements in the Sheffield area, saying the city can "help power a new engineering revolution for the UK".

Mrs May said the imminent arrival of new McLaren and Boeing plants in South Yorkshire were made possible by "the city pooling its skills and working together".

Writing in Sheffield's The Star newspaper, the Prime Minister said: "Attracting one of the world's most famous car brands and one of the leading names in aerospace to Sheffield were deals built on the city pooling its skills and working together.

"I want to see the prosperity that areas like London and the South East have enjoyed replicated across the country. That means developing and supporting key sectors to inspire an economic revival in places like South Yorkshire, and all our great regions and cities."

Aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build its first European factory on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham. The £20 million facility will manufacture parts and systems used on aeroplane wings for the company's aircraft.

The firm will also initiate a major research and development programme with the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to develop new manufacturing techniques.

The proposed 2,300sq metre factory will be built alongside the AMRC.

The Boeing announcement came just weeks after new AMRC partner McLaren Automotive revealed plans for a new chassis manufacturing facility in the Sheffield City Region.

The AMRC was co-founded by the University of Sheffield and Boeing in 2001 as a centre for collaborative research.

The Prime Minister also highlighted a new £13 million investment package for the growing Sheffield tech firm The Floow.

She said: " Sheffield can help power a new engineering revolution for the UK.

"I know Star readers will be delighted after the spectacular successes of luring McLaren and Boeing investments to South Yorkshire in a matter of weeks.

"And I want the model being pioneered in the city to be copied across the country."