Bus workers' dispute could spread across country, warns McCluskey

A bus workers' dispute over pay and industrial relations could spread across the country unless it is resolved, the leader of the country's biggest trade union has warned.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey joined a picket line during a 24-hour strike by employees of the Oxford Bus Company, saying the row could soon affect the entire Go-Ahead Group.

He said: "It gave me great pride to announce today that Unite will double the rate of strike pay for the workers so that they can fight for fair treatment without the fear of being starved back to work.

"Unless the company starts treating our members with respect, I will have no option to take this dispute to every Go-Ahead depot in the country."