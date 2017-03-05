Government accused of diverting cash from NHS to pay US consultancies

The Government has been accused of diverting cash from the NHS to big business after it was revealed that its Brexit department has spent tens of thousands of pounds hiring US consultancies, before Article 50 is even triggered.

The Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) started paying civil service salaries to staff from American firms Boston Consulting Group and Accenture just months after the Brexit vote, a freedom of information (FOI) request by the Press Association has shown.

They are among eight consultancies that have worked with the department since its creation in July last year - including KPMG, Oliver Wyman, Frontier Economics, McKinsey, Deloitte, PwC - but are the only ones to have been paid more than a nominal £1 fee for their services.

The move has drawn criticism from Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, who said it is "a sign of how unprepared and clueless this government is on Brexit that they have to draft in consultants in their droves".

"For a department that is supposed to be all about taking back control, it is a bitter irony they are turning to US firms for advice," he said.

"The Leave campaign promised millions of pounds for the NHS, but we are seeing thousands of pounds spent in Whitehall instead.

"This Government's hard Brexit plans are set to line the pockets of civil servants and consultants while dealing a blow to jobs and living standards for everyone else."

DexEU took on three secondees from Boston Consulting Group to provide "policy development support" on civil service salaries since last October.

Two of those secondees are still working for DexEU the FOI shows.

Accenture also provided two secondees for "policy support", but neither are "actively working" for the department.

DexEU refused FOI requests to disclose the salaries of those secondees, saying they were covered by data protection laws.

However, calculations based on civil service salary bands suggest the department may have already spent as much as £79,000 on those five staff alone since the autumn.

A spokesperson for DExEU said: "As you would expect the Government is utilising the skills of the brightest and best across the Civil Service as we prepare to exit the EU.

"It is also quite standard for a Government department to draw on the advice of external specialists and we make no apology for that.

"We will continue to bring in expertise from outside as appropriate."

Deloitte and KPMG only charged a nominal fee of £1, and others including McKinsey, PwC, Frontier Economics and Oliver Wyman offered their services on a pro bono basis.

According to the FOI, those firms offered services ranging from departmental setup and organisational design, to market analysis and internal financial planning.