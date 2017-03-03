Marks & Spencer heads positive brand impression ranking among women in Britain

Marks & Spencer has topped a ranking of positive brand impression among British women.

The high street giant achieved a score of 58, ahead of fellow favourite John Lewis which scored 54, according to the YouGov Impression Score Rankings, collected from BrandIndex surveys of around 2,000 women every day.

The result will be welcome news for the retail bellweather, which revealed a return to sales growth in its embattled clothing arm for the first time in nearly two years after a bumper Christmas on the high street.

The rest of the top five, based on women's impressions of major brands for the year to February, is made up of Heinz and Boots, both on 53, and BBC One at 51.

Ikea and Ben and Jerry's topped the ranking for under 35-year-olds, followed by Boots (54), Heinz (53) and YouTube (52).

Tesco was the most improved brand, up 13 points, while holiday operator Thomas Cook achieved a 12-point jump, just ahead of HSBC, WhatsApp and catch-up service All4.

YouGov BrandIndex director Michael Stacey said: "Despite reports of Marks & Spencer enduring a troubling time, particularly with regards to fashion, our findings indicate that underlying brand perception remains strong among women - which could be key if retail conditions deteriorate in the months ahead, as some analysts expect.

"Tesco's comeback over the past year is reflected in its improving score, while Ikea's position as the go-to furniture retailer for female millennials seems secure.

"Naturally, a focal point for all the brands on the list is to use this positive impression to nurture a long-term customer relationship that enhances good times and helps them through tougher times."