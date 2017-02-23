Car production increases to best January figure for nine years

Car production increased last month to its best January figure for nine years, new figures have shown.

A total of 147,922 cars were built in UK factories, a rise of 7.5% on January last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Demand from overseas continued to drive output, with exports up by 10.8% to 117,916, while production for the home market fell by 3.6% to 30,006.

Total car production in 2016 was 1.7 million, the highest for 17 years.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "UK car manufacturing made a very positive start to the year, carrying on the strong performance from 2016.

"These latest results highlight, once again, the export-led nature of our industry and the global appeal of our products.

"Future growth will depend upon maintaining our competitiveness, not least in terms of securing a future trade deal with the EU that allows us tariff-free access to our biggest market and the ability to move goods freely, unimpeded by any bureaucratic restrictions."