Vauxhall owner races to offload carmaker to Peugeot before Geneva Motor Show

The owner of Vauxhall is racing to offload the carmaker to Peugeot before the prestigious Geneva Motor Show next month, as speculation grows that production of the Astra could be shifted to France as part of the deal.

The Press Association understands that General Motors (GM) and PSA Group are eager to ink a deal within the next two weeks to prevent the proposed tie-up overshadowing their presence at the industry showcase on March 9.

It comes amid fresh concerns over the future of Vauxhall's UK workforce, with analysts predicting the deal will spark the closure of the Ellesmere Port plant and see manufacturing of the Astra moved to France.

GM's European operations include Vauxhall and Opel, while PSA Group owns Peugeot and Citroen.

Around 1,900 staff manufacture the Vauxhall Astra at Ellesmere Port and a further 1,500 people produce the Vauxhall Vivaro van in Luton.

Analysts at the Evercore ISI said PSA Group's swoop for GM's loss-making European business would trigger the closure of Ellesmere Port, alongside GM's Eisenach plant in Germany and PSA's Villaverde plant in Spain.

"Given the massive overlap of the two businesses, there should be no illusion as to what will need to happen in order to make a business combination work.

"It's about hard restructuring in Germany, the UK and in Spain, resulting in 5,000 manufacturing job cuts.

"Instead of continuing production in Ellesmere Port, we would not be surprised if PSA moved Astra production to the Sochaux plant in France in order to optimise production costs," the analysts said.

PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares is expected to meet Prime Minister Theresa May this week to outline the firm's proposals.

The Peugeot boss is also set to hold talks with the leader of Britain's biggest union, Unite, to discuss the situation.

Speaking at the annual conference of the EEF manufacturers' organisation, Business Secretary Greg Clark said it was right that the Government was "active and engaged" with the companies given the importance of Vauxhall to the UK.

He said he had held discussions with General Motors and PSA and that talks were continuing.

"A deal has not been done. It is not the right time to be talking about the contractual aspects of this."

He told the audience of businessmen and women that he had stressed the "contribution and importance" of Vauxhall's plants in Luton and Ellesmere Port.

"They are efficient and successful and there was a clear recognition of that by PSA."

The tie-up would cause GM to exit the UK and Europe, while transforming PSA Group into Europe's second-largest car maker with a 16% share of the market.

Vauxhall is a major employer in the UK, with around 35,000 staff, including 23,000 in its retail network and 7,000 in its supply chain.

GM said last year that it had to raise UK car prices by 2.5% after the plunge in the value of the pound following the EU referendum result, which caused the British car industry to hit a ''speed bump''.

Announcing its full-year results earlier this month, the Detroit-based firm behind Chevrolet and Cadillac said GM Europe had narrowed losses to 257 million US dollars (£206 million) in the year to the end of December, from a loss of 813 million US dollars (£651 million) the year before.