MPs accuse companies of exploiting 'gig economy' loopholes

MPs have accused some of the leading figures of the so-called "gig economy" of exploiting loopholes in the law to take advantage of workers over employment rights.

They also suggested businesses were hiding behind a facade of having self-employed workers, allowing them to palm off huge financial responsibilities to the taxpayer.

Bosses from Amazon, parcel delivery company Hermes, courier firm Deliveroo and taxi firm Uber were forced to defend their organisations in the face of searching questions from the Work and Pensions select committee.

They were summoned by MPs in the wake of the announcement of a Government review into working practices amid a huge increase in those employed in temporary positions, often without guaranteed hours or basic employment rights.

The bosses defended their self-employment models as offering flexibility for workers, saying many valued the freedom to choose when to work and who for over security, and that they paid at least the national living wage.

They also called for greater support from the Government for their self-employed workers through benefits that other employees are entitled to.

But Tory committee member Heidi Allen questioned their commitment to workers, demanding to know how people who worked around 30 hours a week for a company could be regarded as self-employed.

She said: "If any of you are employing people who are approaching 30 hours and you are talking about national living wage, it is not national living wage because those people are not getting sick, maternity, paternity, holiday (pay).

"Never mind waiting for the Government, when are you going to start paying people properly when they are doing on a regular basis something that's approaching full time?"

Dan Warne, UK managing director of Deliveroo, said 85% of its riders used the work as a supplementary income, working for an average of 15 hours a week.

He said: "If they were self-employed we couldn't offer them the same degree of flexibility that we do, even working 30, 40 hours in a week.

"If we were to make them employees we would have to restrict that flexibility which we know that they value.

"If we weren't to make them employees then we are restricted from providing some of the benefits that we would as a business would like to provide."

But committee chairman Frank Field told him: "There doesn't seem to be any flexibility at all, except on your side.

"You are not paying National Insurance, you are not covering other costs which taxpayers will have to actually pick up.

"It's a marvellous model if you can get away with it."