Craft brewer Innis & Gunn toasts Asia beer deal

A Scottish brewery has signed a deal to distribute its beer in Asia.

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn will now sell its products in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan following an agreement with Dxcel International.

The deal will focus on Innis & Gunn's flagship ale Original and Ossian golden ale, which will be distributed to a vast network of premium bars, restaurants, hotels and supermarket chains across the destinations.

The company have enlisted the services of Shanghai-based hospitality consultant Alan Hepburn, who will work alongside Dxcel International to support their sales and marketing plans.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: "Exports have always been very important to us since we started 13 years ago.

"We've seen our products do exceedingly well in Canada, the US and Sweden, and we thought it was about time we head into the largest beer market in the world.

"China excites us not only because of its size, but also its growing passion and thirst for great craft beer.

"In Dxcel International, we have found partners with not only the network to distribute beer, but tremendous insight on consumer tastes and a joint passion on educating and informing consumers about the breadth of what great beer is and can be."