Retail sales dip as food and fuel costs hit spending power

Retail sales took a tumble last month as a jump in food and fuel prices squeezed consumer spending power at the start of the new year.

The Office for National Statistics said month-on-month retail sales fell by 0.3% in January, compared to a revised 2.1% fall in December.

Economists had been pencilling in a figure of 1% growth.

On the year, retail sales saw its lowest growth since November 2013 last month, expanding by 1.5%.

Kate Davies, ONS senior statistician, said: "We have seen falls in month-on-month seasonally adjusted retail sales, both in conventional stores and online, and the evidence suggests that increased prices in fuel and food are significant factors in this slowdown."

The ONS said retail sales had also dropped for the first time since December 2013 in the three months to January.

The squeeze was driven in part by a 16.1% year-on-year leap at petrol stations, which helped bump up average store prices, including fuel, by 1.9% last month.

Online sales, which account for around 14.6% of all retail spending, lifted by 10.1% annually in January, the statistics agency said, but sunk 7.2% on the month.

The pound deepened its losses against the greenback after retail sales missed expectations, dropping 0.5% to 1.241 US dollars. Sterling was also 0.3% lower versus the euro at 1.166.

Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight, said the figures suggested the widely predicted post-Brexit vote economic slowdown was now occurring .

"The economy's persistent resilience since last June's Brexit vote has been largely built on consumers keeping on spending ," he said.

"If consumers really are now beginning to moderate their spending, the long-anticipated slowdown in the economy may be about to materialize."

"Consumer fundamentals remained largely healthy until recently, but purchasing power is now being meaningfully squeezed by markedly rising inflation.

"This was reinforced by a dip in earnings growth in December."

Inflation reached a two-and-a-half-year high in January at 1.8% after more expensive food and fuel bumped up the overall cost of living.

At food stores, prices increased by 0.5% in January compared with the month before, marking the biggest month-on-month rise since April 2013.

On an annual basis, the amount bought in food stores fell 0.2% year on year last month, while average prices rose by 0.2% over the period.

The ONS said: "In more recent periods, prices in food stores have started to rise gradually, which could have resulted in a fall in the quantity bought."

Alan Clarke, head of European fixed income strategy at Scotiabank, said it was the second consecutive month that retail sales were weaker than expected.

"The theme for most forecasters this year is that consumer spending is going to suffer as higher prices erode real incomes.

"But I don't think anyone would have expected the pace of spending to have suffered so much so soon.

"This is a micro demonstration of what is likely to be happening to the consumer over the whole of 2017."