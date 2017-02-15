Government 'seeking talks' with French group over future of UK car workers

The Government is understood to be seeking crunch talks with Peugeot-owner PSA Group as fears grow over the future of thousands of British jobs at Vauxhall.

Business secretary Greg Clark wants to speak with the French automotive giant at the earliest opportunity following news that General Motors (GM) could sell Vauxhall and Opel to PSA Group, the Press Association has learned.

It comes after Mr Clark spoke to GM president Dan Ammann on Tuesday to raise concerns about a potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall.

Vauxhall employs 4,500 staff at plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton, with a further 300 people working in a customer contact centre and 120 at its OnStar headquarters.

Around 23,000 people also work in Vauxhall's retail network, while 7,000 jobs rely on the firm's UK supply chain.