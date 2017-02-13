Ineos confirms plans to create vehicle in style of Land Rover Defender

Energy giant Ineos has confirmed plans to build a new 4x4 off road car in a multi-million pound investment which will create new jobs.

The company has completed a six-month feasibility study, saying the new vehicle will be inspired by Land Rover's Defender model.

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe, who drives a Defender, said: "I am a great admirer of the old Land Rover Defender and have enormous respect for its off road capability.

"Our new 4x4 has been inspired by it.

"But whilst our off-roader might share its spirit, our new car will be a major improvement on previous models."

Ineos said the car will ideally be built in the UK and could create hundreds of jobs.

The firm said it expects to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on the project, which it believes will fill a gap in the market.

The project will be run by Dirk Heilmann, formerly head of engineering and technology at Ineos, who is now chief executive at Ineos automotive.

Mr Heilmann, who has already started recruiting staff, said: "This is an amazing project for everyone involved.

"Our job is to create the world's best 4x4 and we are already moving forward with our plans."