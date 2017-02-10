Business hub to help create 100 enterprises with £1m from Welsh Government

The Welsh Government is providing £1 million of funds to establish a business hub to support the creation of 100 new enterprises and 260 jobs.

A two-year pilot scheme in Wrexham, north Wales aims to secure a similar amount of private investment.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: " Innovation and entrepreneurship are vital drivers for the economy and I want to continue to create the best environment for entrepreneurs across Wales and will be using the pilot to inform my future economic priorities.

"The importance of providing space, community and support for aspiring entrepreneurs is key to success and I am keen to build on and complement the existing infrastructure across Wales."